‘Sonic Prime’ new trailer shows Sonic in Shatterverse Misadventure

The Blue Blur will spindash onto Netflix with the premiere of his new animated series Sonic Prime, on December 15, 2022.

The most recent trailer for the upcoming series was unveiled during Netflix’s Geeked: Tooned-In weekly livestream, offering fans a preview of what this new Sonic the Hedgehog adventure has in store!

After a conflict between Sonic and the evil Dr. Eggman causes reality itself to shatter, the hedgehog will travel around the “shatterverse” in the new animated series starring the SEGA hero.

In order to mend the universe and save his companions, Sonic will have to embark on an epic journey across several realities, during which he will encounter new enemies and make new friendships.

The computer-generated cartoon series will have 8 episodes in its first season, 7 of which will be 20 minutes long and 1 will be a special 40-minute episode.

Following the unveiling of several brand-new character posters and the news that the series would be coming to the streamer far sooner than fans of Sonic the Hedgehog had anticipated, today’s trailer was released.

SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza collaborated to make Sonic Prime, with WildBrain serving as the show’s animation studio.

Deven Mack, Brian Drummond, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Adam Nurada, and Ian Hanlin serve as the voice actors for the characters Sonic, Tails, Amy Rose, and Knuckles in the upcoming animated series.

This is the most recent Sonic the Hedgehog adaptation; earlier Sonic the Hedgehog animated series and the immensely popular and more contemporary Sonic the Hedgehog films, which were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively, all featured the titular character.

The second movie in the series outperformed the first one, which is now in third place after the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted and had a $400 million worldwide gross. It also had the largest domestic opening ever for a video game adaptation.

Netflix will start broadcasting Sonic Prime on December 15, 2022.

Take a look at the new series’ summary and teaser trailer below:

When a run-in with Dr. Eggman leads to a literally universe-shattering event, Sonic the Hedgehog’s action-packed escapades kick into overdrive.

Sonic speeds through the Shatterverse, encountering odd realms and joining new pals in an epic journey of a lifetime, desperately trying to put together his prime reality and save his old comrades.

Watch the official teaser of Sonic Prime:

