Sooraj Barjatya on experimenting with direction

Sooraj Barjatya is well-known for making movies that focus on families. Right from Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se to Hum Saath Saath Hain, the production house has given some of the best family-oriented films. Well, the director tried something new with his direction in 2003 when he made Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. But not many people liked the love triangle. Today, on Uunchai’s trailer release, the director spoke about Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Sooraj Barjatya reveals: “I learned so much from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hun,” he said when asked about making family-centered films and having tried out Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in the past. I asked people if they thought it would work or not, which is not what a director should do. Now, I’m not interested in numbers or being first. My goal is to make a good movie for families. It’s important to note that Sooraj’s first movie as a director was Maine Pyar Kiya, which starred Salman Khan. In 2015, he directed the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, in which Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also starred.

Uunchai: \sThe film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa and is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November. The trailer shows the story of a friendship that lasts a lifetime. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa talk about climbing Mount Everest, but Danny dies from old age before they can do it. After he dies, they decide to climb Everest for real and make plans to do so. Parineeti Chopra is also thought to be in charge of their trip.

