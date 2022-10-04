Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sophie visits Democratic Republic of the Congo as her foreign trip

Sophie visits Democratic Republic of the Congo as her foreign trip

Articles
Advertisement
Sophie visits Democratic Republic of the Congo as her foreign trip

Sophie Countess of Wessex (R)

Advertisement

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is now in the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

According to her statement, the purpose of her visit is to address the consequences of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict and to assist in the provision of assistance to survivors. I

According to a royal correspondent, the trip was arranged months in advance.

Here is the complete statement regarding her visit:

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, starts foreign visit

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen’s funeral
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen’s funeral

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were spotted wiping away tears. Countess of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story