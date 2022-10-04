Sophie visits Democratic Republic of the Congo as her foreign trip

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen’s funeral
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were spotted wiping away tears. Countess of...
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is now in the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.
According to her statement, the purpose of her visit is to address the consequences of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict and to assist in the provision of assistance to survivors. I
According to a royal correspondent, the trip was arranged months in advance.
Here is the complete statement regarding her visit:
