Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Updates Butler Michael 22 months after Stroke

Patricia Altschul shared an update on Michael the Butler’s health.

Kelcourse suffered a stroke in early 2021.

He is currently paralyzed from the chest down but recovering in an assisted living facility.

Michael the Butler seems to be doing well 22 months after he had a stroke, but his former boss and Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul says he can always use a nice word from fans.

Altschul, who is 81 years old, gave fans an update at the Southern Charm panel at BravoCon 2022 in New York City on Sunday morning.

Early in 2021, Kelcourse had an acute spinal cord stroke. Nearly two years later, Altschul wrote, “He is paralyzed from the chest down. I sent him to the Shepherd Center, which is the foremost center for spinal cord strokes. They rehabilitated him to the point where he can drive a van. He’s living in an assisted living care facility with nurses, which he requires. He’s in Sarasota, Florida, close with family, so they’re there to take care of him on a daily basis.”

“He has a wonderful attitude. He’s on Instagram, so send him messages on Instagram, that would be really nice.”

Altschul talked about how much he liked Kelcourse “loves Southern Charm, loves his fans. He used to stand out in the front of my house making up chores to do because I have fans around my house all the time. He loved to give garden tours and take pictures — so send him a message, that would be really nice.”

Kelcourse did a great job of taking care of Altschul’s Charleston, South Carolina, home for many years, but Altschul says she’s still the only one who knows how to make the perfect martini. “I had good training,” she quipped.

