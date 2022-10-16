Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Updates Butler Michael 22 months after Stroke
Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Updates Butler Michael 22 months after Stroke

Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Updates Butler Michael 22 months after Stroke

Articles
Advertisement
Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Updates Butler Michael 22 months after Stroke

Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Updates Butler Michael 22 months after Stroke

Advertisement
  • Patricia Altschul shared an update on Michael the Butler’s health.
  • Kelcourse suffered a stroke in early 2021.
  • He is currently paralyzed from the chest down but recovering in an assisted living facility.
Advertisement

Michael the Butler seems to be doing well 22 months after he had a stroke, but his former boss and Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul says he can always use a nice word from fans.

Altschul, who is 81 years old, gave fans an update at the Southern Charm panel at BravoCon 2022 in New York City on Sunday morning.

Early in 2021, Kelcourse had an acute spinal cord stroke. Nearly two years later, Altschul wrote, “He is paralyzed from the chest down. I sent him to the Shepherd Center, which is the foremost center for spinal cord strokes. They rehabilitated him to the point where he can drive a van. He’s living in an assisted living care facility with nurses, which he requires. He’s in Sarasota, Florida, close with family, so they’re there to take care of him on a daily basis.”

“He has a wonderful attitude. He’s on Instagram, so send him messages on Instagram, that would be really nice.”

Altschul talked about how much he liked Kelcourse “loves Southern Charm, loves his fans. He used to stand out in the front of my house making up chores to do because I have fans around my house all the time. He loved to give garden tours and take pictures — so send him a message, that would be really nice.”

Kelcourse did a great job of taking care of Altschul’s Charleston, South Carolina, home for many years, but Altschul says she’s still the only one who knows how to make the perfect martini. “I had good training,” she quipped.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Patricia Altschul (@pataltschul)

Also Read

Rust: Crew members disagreed about whether to continue filming
Rust: Crew members disagreed about whether to continue filming

The 'Rust' deal, which will allow filming to restart on the Spaghetti...

Advertisement

 

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brooke Shields shares her experience of being raped in her 20s: 'I froze
Brooke Shields shares her experience of being raped in her 20s: 'I froze
Sonali Bendre posts a video of her avatar from the 1990s
Sonali Bendre posts a video of her avatar from the 1990s
Selfiee trailer: Akshay and Emraan dispute over a driving license
Selfiee trailer: Akshay and Emraan dispute over a driving license
T.J. Holmes smiles despite affair allegations
T.J. Holmes smiles despite affair allegations
King Charles to make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh
King Charles to make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Harry criticized for having no ‘control over his mouth’
Prince Harry criticized for having no ‘control over his mouth’
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story