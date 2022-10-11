Prince Harry’s ‘controversial’ content on Meghan Markle’s podcast has the potential to bring in more revenue.

Spotify is exploring options for Harry to participate in his wife’s podcast.

Only the first episode of Archetypes included the father of Archie and Lilibet.

Advertisement

Prince Harry’s ‘controversial’ content on Meghan Markle’s podcast, according to Spotify management, has the potential to bring in more revenue.

According to reports, the industry leader in audio streaming is exploring options for Harry to participate in his wife’s podcast.

Only the first episode of Archetypes, where he shared a cameo with Serena Williams, has included the father of Archie and Lilibet.

Royal expert Neil Sean, citing a very good source, claimed on his YouTube channel “Spotify and the production team would like to see more of their money.”

Sean said, “And when I say money, what I really mean is we want to see Prince Harry. They’re looking now for more involvement from Prince Harry as they believe he really is the money person.”

The International Business Times quoted Neil Sean as saying that Prince Harry “is the one that can get headlines because if he has a thought or says something, perhaps something rather controversial, it will get headlines and they hope that more people will tune into Spotify.”

Advertisement

Also Read Fans are shocked when Prince Harry claims that the UK is currently experiencing a lot Prince Harry claims that UK is going through a lot. The statement...