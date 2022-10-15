Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Srha Asghar opens up about body shaming says, ‘Why can’t we accept them’
Srha Asghar opens up about body shaming says, ‘Why can’t we accept them’

Srha Asghar opens up about body shaming says, ‘Why can’t we accept them’

Articles
Advertisement
Srha Asghar opens up about body shaming says, ‘Why can’t we accept them’

Srha Asghar opens up about body shaming says, ‘Why can’t we accept them’

Advertisement
  • Actress Srha Asghar is expecting her first child with her husband Lala Umer.
  • Srha got married to Umer in January 2021.
  • Started training for Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak and Eik Jhooti Love Story.
Advertisement

With her husband Lala Umer, rising sensation Srha Asghar is expecting their first child. The actress from Aakhir Kab Tak has been very outspoken about her pregnant fitness journey.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actress, however, was an overweight teenager. Later, she transformed dramatically thanks to her incredible and demanding fitness regimen and dropped weight.

Srha recently talked about her future role in the television series “Oye Moti” and revealed the ongoing body shaming she experienced.

“When I was fat, people used to do body shamming and I had faced it. I remember, during the time of Orkut, I posted my picture and a girl pointed an arrow towards my fat and my belly and it hit me so hard at that time. I thought about it for seven years, it kept with me. Well, we should accept people the way they are. Why can’t we accept them with their shortcomings? We should think about ourselves. Problems are everywhere. One should accept them and embrace them and talk about them.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Advertisement

In January 2021, Srha and Umer exchanged vows. With Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak, and Eik Jhooti Love Story, she became well-known.

Also Read

Srha Asghar celebrates her birthday in style, See photos
Srha Asghar celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Srha Asghar celebrated her birthday with her husband Lala Umer. The viral...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shubman Gill is teasing Sonam Bajwa about Sara,which is funny
Shubman Gill is teasing Sonam Bajwa about Sara,which is funny
Meghan Markle advised against 'playing the victim'
Meghan Markle advised against 'playing the victim'
Emraan Hashmi & Akshay Kumar hilarious pose with Aishwarya Rai 
Emraan Hashmi & Akshay Kumar hilarious pose with Aishwarya Rai 
Meghan Markle less popular than Kate Middleton in US
Meghan Markle less popular than Kate Middleton in US
Prince Harry pushing himself towards ‘immediate danger’
Prince Harry pushing himself towards ‘immediate danger’
Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's remarks about Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's remarks about Trooping the Colour
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story