Actress Srha Asghar is expecting her first child with her husband Lala Umer.

Srha got married to Umer in January 2021.

Started training for Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak and Eik Jhooti Love Story.

With her husband Lala Umer, rising sensation Srha Asghar is expecting their first child. The actress from Aakhir Kab Tak has been very outspoken about her pregnant fitness journey.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actress, however, was an overweight teenager. Later, she transformed dramatically thanks to her incredible and demanding fitness regimen and dropped weight.

Srha recently talked about her future role in the television series “Oye Moti” and revealed the ongoing body shaming she experienced.

“When I was fat, people used to do body shamming and I had faced it. I remember, during the time of Orkut, I posted my picture and a girl pointed an arrow towards my fat and my belly and it hit me so hard at that time. I thought about it for seven years, it kept with me. Well, we should accept people the way they are. Why can’t we accept them with their shortcomings? We should think about ourselves. Problems are everywhere. One should accept them and embrace them and talk about them.”

In January 2021, Srha and Umer exchanged vows. With Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak, and Eik Jhooti Love Story, she became well-known.

