Sridevi was a favourite in Bollywood. Fans will always remember her via her movies and other works. Sridevi’s first movie in 15 years, English Vinglish, was a hit. The movie turns 10 on Oct. 10. English Vinglish will host a celebration. The crew will sell actress’s sarees. It’s the event’s highlight.

Yes! Yes, you heard right. In English Vinglish, Sridevi wore beautiful sarees that we all loved. Well, on the 10th anniversary of the movie, her famous sarees will be sold at an auction, and the money will go to an NGO that works to help girls get an education. Gauri Shinde, who directed her first movie, a comedy-drama, said to indianexpress.com that she had kept Sridevi’s sarees safe all these years. “We are celebrating English Vinglish’s tenth anniversary by showing it in Andheri on October 10.” We will show the movie, invite people, and talk about it. This is the plan, at least for now. We’re also going to sell her sarees, which I’ve been keeping very safe until now. We are selling at auction the sarees Sridevi wore in the movie when she played Shashi. I’d like to use it for an NGO that helps girls get an education. This is something I’ve always wanted to do, but I never did. I thought this was the best thing to do now,” Gauri says.

Sridevi’s top 3 saree looks:

SriDevi

Red is the colour of love, and looking at Sridevi, who could resist? Sridevi donned a blood-red saree in a memorable sequence.

She looked great in a white saree with red flowers.

SriDevi

Sridevi looked beautiful in her pink saree during a wedding.

Also Read

Boney Kapoor shares unseen photo with Sridevi on her birth anniversary
Boney Kapoor shares unseen photo with Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Sridevi's birthday was on (August 13). Her husband Boney Kapoor shared an...

