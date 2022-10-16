Advertisement
SRK, Kareena Kapoor, join AbRam and Taimur's Taekwondo match

Articles
  • Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan were spotted at a Mumbai Taekwondo training centre on Sunday.
  • Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their eldest son Taimur Ali Khan were also observed arriving at the site.
  • Several celebrity photographs and videos were shared online.
The actor Shah Rukh Khan, his interior designer wife Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan were spotted at a Mumbai Taekwondo training centre in order to compete. On Sunday, the actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their eldest son Taimur Ali Khan were also observed arriving at the site.

Several celebrity photographs and videos were shared online. In video footage uploaded by a paparazzi account, Shah Rukh is seen exiting his vehicle while someone holds an umbrella for him. Shah Rukh wore a brown sweater, black jeans, and white and silver sneakers to the occasion. He also chose to wear a cap. Pooja Dadlani, his manager, was also spotted at the venue.

 

Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam all arrived at the event location together. Except for Aryan, the other two were observed wearing white clothing. Gauri wore a white button-down shirt, blue jeans, and dark sunglasses. Suhana Khan was dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Additionally, AbRam wore a white T-shirt and jeans. Aryan Khan chose to wear an all-black suit. Gauri and Suhana grinned while posing for photographs.

 

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the location alongside Saif while holding Taimur’s hand. The couple wore identical blue ensembles consisting of a blue blouse and blue jeans. Taimur Ali Khan wore a dobok as he strolled beside Kareena. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena smiled and waved at the photographers. She arrived at the site just hours after returning with her son Jehangir Ali Khan from London.

 

