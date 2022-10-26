‘Staunch feminism’ by Meghan Markle under question after ‘bimbo’ comment

Advertisement
Meghan Markle

  • Ulrika Jonsson wrote that Meghan Markle seems determined to keep the ‘blonde bimbo’ trope alive.
  • The Duchess of Sussex claimed that her brief appearance on Deal or No Deal reduced her to a ‘briefcase girl’.
  • Jonsson said that these were roles created for whoever wanted to step up and grab the opportunity.
A royal expert questions ‘staunch feminism’ by Meghan Markle after she touched on the term ‘bimbo’ on her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.

Ulrika Jonsson wrote, “For someone who is such a staunch feminist, Meghan Markle seems determined to keep the “blonde bimbo” trope very much alive.”

“Hearing Meghan harping on about how, when she appeared on the US version of Deal or No Deal as a “briefcase girl”, it reduced her to being a “bimbo” and made her feel she was valued for her beauty and not her brains is all a bit galling,” Jonsson continued, before calling out the Duchess of Sussex.

“Whatever Meghan wants to argue were the motivations of the show’s producers, these were roles created for whichever woman wanted to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity. And that’s exactly what it was: an opportunity,” the royal fan wrote.

Meghan made waves after claiming that she felt ‘objectified’ during her brief appearance on Deal or No Deal and that her intelligence was reduced to that of a ‘bimbo.’

