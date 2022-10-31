Advertisement
Steph McGovern burst out on Prince Harry for his yet-to-be released memoir

Steph McGovern burst out on Prince Harry for his yet-to-be released memoir

Steph McGovern burst out on Prince Harry for his yet-to-be released memoir

Prince Harry accused of devising scheme to ruin Royal Family

  • Steph McGovern has criticized Prince Harry’s forthcoming book.
  • She accuses him of having a ‘sad party’ for himself.
  • The much-anticipated book by Harry will be released on January 10, 2023.
Steph McGovern, a journalist, and television host has criticized the unpublished memoir of Prince Harry, accusing him of having a ‘sad party’ for himself.

McGovern has criticized the forthcoming book by the Duke of Sussex, titled Spare, after mentioning on Have I Got News For You that Harry got “someone to write a book for him.”

Penguin Random House has revealed that Meghan’s husband would provide his perspective on the 1997 death of his mother, Lady Diana. The much-anticipated book by Harry will be released on January 10, 2023.

In response to the statement, the media personality stated, “Hopefully, he includes as well the story about how he nearly drowned when he was wallowing in his own self-pity party.”

