'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin eager to play THIS DC superhero

Articles
Caleb McLaughlin

  • Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin is excited to play Static Shock.
  • The 21-year-old actor disclosed his favorite superhero during a Q+A in 2022.
  • A 2020 film adaptation of Static Shock has been confirmed, with Michael B. Jordan cast as the title character.
According to CBR, Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin is excited to portray his fantasy DC character, Static Shock.

According to the story, the 21-year-old actor disclosed his favorite superhero during a Q+A at the Heroes Comic Con in Brussels in 2022. “What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film,” said McLaughlin, adding, “I would love to play Static Shock honestly.”

The actor from Concrete Cowboy elaborated on his statement, “I’m really open to playing any character. I believe I can play any role. I believe that my film selection is what truly speaks to me.

“I’m also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. It’s just whatever project speaks to me and my creativity.”

In addition, a 2020 film adaptation of Static Shock has been confirmed, with Michael B. Jordan cast as the title character.

