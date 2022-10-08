Stray Kids reaches 1.3 million album sales with ‘MAXIDENT’

MAXIDENT sold 1,055,868 copies based on the Hanteo Chart on October 7th.

As of June 6th, 2.37 million copies of the album had been pre-ordered.

‘MAXIDENT’ is their third million-selling album since their debut.

MAXIDENT album sales:

On the day of their reappearance, Stray Kids set a new record for million sellers (single album sales topped 1 million copies). Stray Kids released their new mini-album ‘MAXIDENT’ on October 7 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

The album sold 1,055,868 copies based on the Hanteo Chart at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on the day of its release, October 7th. As of June 6th, 2.37 million copies of the album had been pre-ordered, therefore it is anticipated that it will become a double million seller (artist with more than 2 million single albums), with total album sales predicted to reach 2 million copies. Stray Kids has won the status of double million sellers for the first time in 4 years and 7 months, since their formal debut in March 2018.

Stray Kids’ record for sales:

Their third million-selling album since their debut. Stray Kids has sold over a million copies of three straight albums, beginning with the second regular album ‘NOEASY’ released in August of last year, followed by the micro album ‘Oddinary’ released in March of this year, and the most recent album ‘MAXIDENT’. Particularly with their previous album, “Ordinary,” they etched their stamp on K-pop history. Stray Kids debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 main album chart on April 2nd.

Billboard achievement:

After BTS in 2018 and SuperM in 2019, it is the third time a Korean pop singer has topped the list. It marks the thirteenth time in Billboard’s history that a non-English-speaking album has debuted at number one. Stray Kids became the first JYP artist to sell one million albums and the number one artist on the Billboard Hot 100, establishing themselves as a core axis of the firm.

