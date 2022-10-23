Subhash Ghai reveals how new ‘sabun-tel’ actors are different

Subhash Ghai believes he is fully aware of what distinguishes today’s actors from the stars of the 1990s.

Subhash Ghai believes he is fully aware of what distinguishes today’s actors from the stars of the 1990s, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. He thinks it is a result of their lack of commitment and devotion to the task. Subhash Ghai discussed how artists are now more concerned with getting lucrative commercial deals than with performing properly in a recent interview.

Shatrughan Sinha and Subhash collaborated on his debut film Kalicharan in 1976. It was really popular. Later, he produced dramas and love stories like Ram Lakhan, Karz, Taal, Pardes, and others.

Speaking of the current shift in the movie-making process and the behaviour of the new generation of performers, “The actors of 90s still understand the importance of the story, be it SRK, Salman or Aamir. They want the job to be done well and they know that the money will follow. But today’s generation wants the money to come first; they are just bothered about their personal branding and fees; they feel they have become big brands, they are surrounded by an entourage who even tells them to look left or right.. They look like sabun tel waale log jo apni shooting chhod ke ad karne ke liye chale jaate hain (The soap and oil people leave their shoots to film for ads and commercials),” he said.

“Of course, farak padega na (Of course it will matter)? Did you ever hear about Rajesh Khanna or Anil Kapoor in his hey days do ads? Aap theatre se ghar aao toh actor tel bech raha hai (You come back from a movie and the actor is selling oil on television), you begin to wonder that what happened to him/her since you just saw him/her on the big screen talking about patriotism,” he added.

Since 2016, Subhash Ghai has not produced a movie. When a woman accused him of drugging and abusing her in 2018, he was also drawn into a MeToo issue. Later, the Mumbai Police cleared him of any wrongdoing in the matter.