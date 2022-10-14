Suhana Khan shares a birthday wish for ‘The Archies’ director Zoya

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

One of the most well-liked star children in Bollywood is Suhana Khan. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has not yet made her Bollywood debut. That hasn’t stopped her from being in the spotlight, though. She is actually pretty well-liked on social media, where she occasionally gives followers a peek into her life. Speaking of which, a short while ago, she returned to her Instagram account and wrote a really original birthday message for Zoya Akhtar. Suhana will shortly make her acting debut in Akhtar’s movie The Archies, for those who are unaware. Pay attention to what she has to say.

Suhana posted a black-and-white photo of Zoya Akhtar on Instagram a while back using the narrative feature. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director can be seen in the image sporting a floral blouse and using a Polaroid camera to take a shot. Suhana captioned the photo “Happy Birthday @zoieakhtar (red heart emoji)” after posting it. She expressed her gratitude to her once more and added, “Thanks for putting up with us (smiley emoji) Lots of love (red heart emoji.”

Speaking of The Archies, the movie is a rendition of the well-known international comic book series Archie. Along with Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be making their Bollywood debuts. Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja will also be present at the Archies. The story of a group of friends from the Anglo-Indian community will be told in the fictional Indian town of Riverdale in the 960s. In 2023, The Archies will be made available on an OTT platform.

Zoya Akhtar was previously cited as saying in The Hindu regarding The Archies, “The characters are legendary and worldwide loved, which is also why I am a little scared. I need to make sure the movie appeals to both the nostalgia of the comic book generation and the current generation of young people.

