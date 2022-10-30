Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suhana Khan wishes ‘big sister’ Ananya Panday on 24th birthday

Suhana Khan wishes ‘big sister’ Ananya Panday on 24th birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Suhana Khan wishes ‘big sister’ Ananya Panday on 24th birthday

Suhana Khan wishes ‘big sister’ Ananya Panday on 24th birthday

Advertisement
  • Ananya Panday celebrated her 24 birthday on Sunday.
  • Ananya and Sara were also spotted traveling in the same car after the party.
  • Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Ananya from the Halloween bash held on Saturday.
Advertisement

On Sunday, Ananya Panday celebrated turning 24. At a Halloween party, she celebrated her birthday at midnight with friends Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Aryan Khan. After the celebration, Aryan, Ananya, and Sara were seen traveling together. Later, a number of Ananya’s professional and childhood pals sent her birthday wishes on Instagram.

Suhana Khan posted a photo of them wearing matching white outfits at one of their outings. Happy birthday to my big sis,” Suhana wrote,  “Happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much.”

Sara Ali Khan uploaded a photo of herself and Ananya at the Saturday night Halloween party. Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday to the funnest, prettiest and cutest girl. It’s always a blast when you are around. Keep crackling you patakha.”

Also Read

Suhana Khan shares a cute birthday wish for ‘The Archies’ director Zoya Akhtar
Suhana Khan shares a cute birthday wish for ‘The Archies’ director Zoya Akhtar

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story