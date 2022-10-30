Suhana Khan wishes ‘big sister’ Ananya Panday on 24th birthday

Ananya Panday celebrated her 24 birthday on Sunday.

Ananya and Sara were also spotted traveling in the same car after the party.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Ananya from the Halloween bash held on Saturday.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Ananya Panday celebrated turning 24. At a Halloween party, she celebrated her birthday at midnight with friends Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Aryan Khan. After the celebration, Aryan, Ananya, and Sara were seen traveling together. Later, a number of Ananya’s professional and childhood pals sent her birthday wishes on Instagram.

Suhana Khan posted a photo of them wearing matching white outfits at one of their outings. Happy birthday to my big sis,” Suhana wrote, “Happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much.”

Sara Ali Khan uploaded a photo of herself and Ananya at the Saturday night Halloween party. Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday to the funnest, prettiest and cutest girl. It’s always a blast when you are around. Keep crackling you patakha.”

Also Read Suhana Khan shares a cute birthday wish for ‘The Archies’ director Zoya Akhtar Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan....