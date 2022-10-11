Sumeet Vyas says he enjoys web series

Sumeet Vyas will work with Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar again on the third season of the popular show Tripling, which will come out in a few days.

Sumeet Vyas will work with Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar again on the third season of the popular show Tripling, which will come out in a few days. Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel, and Kunaal Roy Kapur also appear in the third season of Tripling. After 3 years, the cast is back together, and fans of the show can’t wait to see the new season. Sumeet Vyas is one of the most well-known people online because of his breakthrough roles in web series like Permanent Roommates, Tripling, and many others. He has been in a lot of movies and TV shows in the past. Sumeet has tried his hand at all three of these popular forms, and he recently talked about why he doesn’t feel very comfortable doing TV shows.

Sumeet Vyas said that working on web series and movies is what he likes to do the most. He also said that the amount of work for TV shows is too much, and he isn’t very happy about it because he isn’t a hard worker. “TV shows are very different from other things because they have to do so much work. So I don’t feel very comfortable with that because, to be honest, I’m not very hardworking. I’m very lazy, while they work very hard. As for web series and movies, I love working on both as long as the character is good and I get to try something new. Whether it’s a movie or a show, it doesn’t matter. “At the end of the day, you want to do something creative,” Sumeet said.

Sumeet Vyas not only plays a role in season 3 of Tripling, but he is also one of the show’s writers. Sumeet said that the episodes are shorter than they were last season. “We’ve tried to use as many of the things that didn’t work the last time as we could. One of them is the length of time. For a show like this one, which doesn’t have a big conflict, 40–45 minutes was a bit too long. There is no political crisis, no one is dying, and no one is the bad guy. There’s nothing exponential going on. It’s just people, their families, and the things that happen between them. So 20 to 25 minutes is a good length for an episode because it’s long enough to set up the story but short enough to be interesting,” he said.

