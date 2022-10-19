Advertisement
Edition: English
Sunny Deol celebrates birthday with 'bhutte treat'

Sunny Deol celebrates birthday with ‘bhutte treat’

  • Sunny Deol took to Instagram and shared a post as he celebrated his birthday
  • He enjoyed a ‘bhutte (corn) party’ with his friends in the mountains.
  • He wrote, “Birthday Bhutte Treat with Gang.”
Sunny Deol posted pictures of himself and his friends at a “Bhutte Treat ” on Instagram. It was his 65th birthday. He put up two photos he had taken in the mountains. In the picture, his friends ate corn on the cob while enjoying his birthday treat (bhutta). Bobby Deol, who is also an actor, posted a picture with him and a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

In one of the pictures that Sunny shared, you can see him eating corn outside when it was cold. He wore a white cap and a black sweatshirt. While posing for the camera, he bit into a bhutta. He also posted a picture of him and his friends all together. All of them were holding bhuttas and smiling as they posed next to a bhutta cart.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

