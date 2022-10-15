Sunny Leone marks daughter Nisha’s 7th birthday

Nisha, the daughter of actor Sunny Leone, just turned seven.

To commemorate the moment, Sunny shared a casual photo of the mother-daughter team on social media.

Daniel Weber, Sunny’s husband, likewise referred to Nisha as “a gift from God.”

Sunny and Nisha can be seen grinning broadly in the photo as the actor gives her daughter a piggyback ride. Due to the presence of balloons and a unicorn décor, the photo appears to have been taken at an event. Nisha wore a white princess outfit, while Sunny wore a white top and pink leggings.

Sharing the picture, Sunny added to the caption of the post, “Happy 7th birthday to my baby girl Nisha!! I love you so much and always want to see you smiling and shining just the way you are!!” Responding to it, Daniel commented, “This is everything (heart emoji).”

Meanwhile, Daniel Weber also dedicated a post on Instagram for the birthday girl. Featuring a photo of Nisha at a park, it read, “Thank you for everything !!!!! happy birthday – no words can describe the amount of Love I have for you !!!!!! Your a gift from God !!!” A fan wrote in the comment section, “Oh my word she’s grown so much!!! Happy birthday Nisha! I remember sending her a teddy when she was sooo tiny feels like yesterday!!!” “The little baby is now a beautiful young lady now!! You and Sunny must be so proud Daniel,” added another one.

In 2011, Sunny and Daniel exchanged vows. Nisha was adopted by the couple in 2017 and they later had twin sons, Noah and Asher, through surrogacy in 2018. While Sunny is well-known in Bollywood, her children are also internet sensations. However, she recently revealed that despite being a famous figure, she tries her best to provide her children a typical upbringing.

Revealing details about their no-social-media rule at home, she said, “They (Nisha, Noah and Asher) are between the age of four and six, it is all about them, not about us right now. Our feelings and what’s going on in the rest of the world is none of their concern at the moment right now. They need to be children right now. They don’t need to worry about the things that are happening in mommy and daddy’s life.”