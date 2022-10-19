Jyothika, a well-known actress, is in an exciting time of her career right now.

She has a number of projects that look very promising.

On Tuesday, October 18, the talented actress’s birthday, her new project, Kaathal – The Core, was officially released.

Advertisement

Jyothika, a well-known actress, is in an exciting time of her career right now. She has a number of projects that look very promising. On Tuesday, October 18, the talented actress’s birthday, her new project, Kaathal – The Core, was officially released. The much-anticipated project will be Jyothika’s first time working on screen with megastar Mammootty, and it will also be her return to Malayalam cinema. Jeo Baby, who rose to fame with the well-received film The Great Indian Kitchen, is in charge of Kaathal: The Core, which is said to be a family drama.

Suriya wants Jyothika, Mammootty, and the crew pleased.

Jyothika’s husband, Suriya, wished her luck with Kaathal on social media. The devoted spouse captioned the first look poster of Mammootty and Jyothika’s movie, “From the start, director JeoBaby and crew @MKampanyOffl’s film concept and execution were great! @mammukka, Jo, and the team should succeed with @kaathalthecore. Jo’s birthday!” Mammootty tweeted his thanks to Suriya.

From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir JeoBaby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka , Jo n team the best for @kaathalthecore . Happy happy birthday Jo!!! pic.twitter.com/SnavBrjGGm — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 18, 2022

Advertisement

Mammootty and Jyothika’s debut collaboration with Jeo Baby, who made The Great Indian Kitchen, is widely awaited. The megastar unveiled the project on Tuesday as a birthday present to leading actress Jyothika: “Here’s releasing the title of Mammootty Kampany’s Next project Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal – The Core. Happy birthday Jyotika.”

In his statement, the megastar stated that his son Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films would release the anticipated film. The interesting first-look poster reveals Kaathal – The Core follows a married couple with different personalities. Soon, the company will announce the remainder of the cast and filming schedule.

Also Read ‘He wanted to say no to playing Rolex in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’ says, Suriya Suriya on Sunday spoke about the possibility of doing a film. The...