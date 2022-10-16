Sushmita Sen confessed she saves pocket money to buy Salman

Do you remember how famous “Chunari Chunari” was? Well, it turns out that Sushmita Sen has not only been in movies with Salman Khan, but she was also a fan of his long before she started acting with him. Going down memory lane, Sushmita once said that she loves Salman Khan so much because they worked together in Biwi No. 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

In an interview her web series Aarya came out on Disney+ Hotstar, the actress said that she would save up her pocket money to buy posters of Khan. “I have to tell you, I had never met Salman before Biwi No. 1, even though I was a huge fan and had spent all my pocket money on Maine Pyar Kiya posters,” she said.

“I liked it a lot. Then, when Biwi No. 1 was offered, I met him for the first time in America, where the first schedule was. Salman walked in, and it took me a while to realise that he was there and that I was supposed to play the opposite role. I told him this story, and he did what do you think? He said, “Since you liked Maine Pyar Kiya, I’ll make Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya with you,” she said with a laugh. “And he did.”

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is getting ready for another web series. This comes after the huge success of the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya. Recently, it was announced that the actress has signed on for another web series called Taali, which will be shown on the OTT platform Voot. Taali is a biography, and the actress will play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in it. Regarding Taali, the biopic was written by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by Ravi Jadhav, who won a national award, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, and Afeefa Nadiadwala. The six-part drama will show different parts of Sawant’s life, including the challenges she faced, the journey she took, and her relationship with her daughter, Gayatri.

Advertisement

The filming for the show has begun. Then, at the beginning of next year, she will start filming the third season of Aarya. Mansi Bagla of Mini Films, photographer Subi Samuel’s Bungalow No. 84, and Soham Rockstar Entertainment have bought the rights to a biopic that Sushmita has signed. The movie will come out by the end of this year.