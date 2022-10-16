Sushmita Sen revealed her REAL reaction to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dilbar’

We all know that Sushmita made Dilbar song a classic when she sang it on screen more than ten years ago. In 2018, the people who made the John Abraham movie Satyameva Jayate changed the track where Nora Fatehi tried to be Sushmita Sen. Nora’s version was praised by viewers, and Sushmita gave her a pat on the back and said, “She was brilliant with it,” in an interview.

Back in 2020, the actress had said, “I’m so glad she didn’t try to match anything. She was Nora Fatehi, and she did it very well. You can see this in a lot of remixes, where old songs are often brought back and not done very well. I’m really happy with how they did it. I thought she brought something from her roots and her style of dancing, belly dancing, as well as her own personality to it.

She went on to say, “Look, Dilbar is a great song. And we would want it to be something that younger people could listen to, dance to, and sing along with. So, if that means that each generation makes a new version of it and does it just as well as the last, I’m all for Nora Fatehi. I think it’s really great. We don’t feel like we own this.”

After the huge success of the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is getting ready to play an unusual role in another web series. Recently, it was announced that the actress has signed on for another web series, Taali, for OTT platform Voot Select, where she will play transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Regarding Taali, the biopic was written by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by Ravi Jadhav, who won a national award, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, and Afeefa Nadiadwala. The six-part drama will show different parts of Sawant’s life, including the challenges she faced, the journey she took, and her relationship with her daughter, Gayatri.

