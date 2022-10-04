Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad appreciate Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha prep

Advertisement
  • Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released a few days ago.
  • The movie has created quite a buzz, and fans have been showering praises on the actor.
  • Hrithik took to his Instagram account and posted a video and wrote, “To become ‘Vedha’ I had to first find comfort in being a ‘yeda’.
The movie Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, just came out a few days ago and has been getting a lot of attention. Everyone loves Hrithik Roshan’s amazing performance as Vedha, and fans have been giving the actor a lot of praise. Now, the actor has shown fans how much time and effort he put into preparing for his role in Vikram Vedha, from perfecting his accent to practicing his lines. Fans of Hrithik were amazed by the video. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad, who is dating the actor, were also full of praise for him.

Hrithik took to his Instagram account and posted a video and wrote, “To become ‘Vedha’ I had to first find comfort in being a ‘yeda’ 9 months of prepping & being Vedha – from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it’s a character I’m proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik. Thank you to my teachers @vinraw and @ganeshkumar.fti for making this so damn fun for me. N thank you to my team, my family. You guys give me more than I deserve.”

 

