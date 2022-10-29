Sweeney reteams with filmmaker Michael Mohan of The Voyeurs

Advertisement
  • Sydney Sweeney will rejoin The Voyeurs director Michael Mohan for Immaculate.
  • She previously played troubled teen Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria.
  • Prior to Euphoria, she had roles in Sharp Objects and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The increasingly well-known Sydney Sweeney is working on yet another venture. For the psychological horror movie Immaculate, she will rejoin The Voyeurs director Michael Mohan. Sweeney will play Cecilia in Immaculate, a devoted young woman who is offered a new job in a renowned monastery in Italy. Although she is welcomed with open arms, the surrounding Italian landscape is stunning, and Cecilia finds her new vocation to be spiritually rewarding, she quickly discovers that the convent is hiding some pretty dreadful secrets.

Sweeney will produce the film in addition to portraying the lead; it was written by Andrew Lobel. Paul Verhoeven’s 17th-century drama Benedetta, Jeff Baena’s grim comedy The Little Hours, and the supernatural Conjuring spinoff The Nun, which has a sequel coming next year, are just a few recent movies that include cataclysmic convents and evil nuns.

Before landing her Emmy-nominated breakthrough role as troubled teen Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, Sweeney had recurring parts in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, as well as a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a member of the Manson Family. She received praise for her emotional delivery of the series’ troubling and provocative content. She also played the caustic, disgruntled young Olivia Mossbacher in the first season of The White Lotus, for which she received a second Emmy nomination.

