Sweet Magnolias Season 3: What we know so far

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 has just finished production and will be available worldwide on Netflix in 2023. Here is a preview of the upcoming season that includes information such as what to anticipate, how season 2 of the program fared, new cast members, and more.

The second season of the Netflix series, which is based on the Sherryl Woods novel, is scheduled to release in 2022. The first season of the series debuted in May 2020.

As they balance loves, families, and jobs in the small, Southern town of Serenity, lifelong friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue lift each other up in the feel-good series (compared to Firefly Lane, Virgin River, and Ginny & Georgia).

Sweet Magnolias wasn’t renewed in advance, unlike some of the other shows in the genre, thus it depended on audience interest and the “stickiness” of the show.

By that, we mean that Netflix will consider the show’s viewership among other things when determining what is known as adjusted view share.

We predicted that the show would likely be renewed because it had a strong fan following and was one of the few that had appeal to a wide demographic in the United States.

Covington and Atlanta in the American state of Georgia are once more the locations for the third season’s filming. Early in June 2022, the show’s production crew began looking for fresh settings. Sheryl Anderson wrote the following on Instagram:

Joanna Garcia Swisher, the show’s lead, said on Instagram on July 1 that she has colored her hair once more for her recurring part in the third season, indicating that production had already begun.

According to multiple posters, Norman Buckley, who has helmed many episodes of the show, will take the helm once more. Additionally, Buckley is still the show’s co-executive producer.

The showrunner thanked a gelato stand in an Instagram post on September 3, 2022, when they were halfway through production. Sheryl J. Anderson said:

It was confirmed that the production was completed on October 21, 2022. Sheryl J. Anderson tweeted to corroborate the conclusion, writing:

“Last night, we wrapped up Season 3 filming. The cast and crew of Serenity are incredible artists, and it has been a delight to work with, have fun with, and learn from them during this season. For you, our neighborhood created something exquisite. I appreciate them and can’t wait for you to see it!

Additionally, The Sweet Magnolias Writers Room published to clarify that filming had over.

