Sylvester Stallone is looks back on some rocky moments

Sylvester Stallone has admitted that he used to prioritise his career over his family.

The 76-year-old reunited with wife Jennifer Flavin just one month after they separated.

The couple have three daughters together and a son with ex-wife Sasha Czack.

Sylvester Stallone claimed that the split allowed him to reassess his priorities after reuniting with his wife Jennifer Flavin barely one month after she filed for divorce.

The actor thought back on the couple’s brief separation one month after postponing his divorce from wife Jennifer Flavin and said that the “very stressful time” made him reconsider his goals.

“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” he told a magazine in an article published Oct. 30. “It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

The 76-year-old, who has daughters Sophia (26), Sistine (24), and Scarlet (20) with Flavin and a son Seargeoh (43) with his ex-wife Sasha Czack, acknowledged that he used to prioritise his career in Hollywood over his family.

“I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” Stallone confessed of his children. “I was so career-oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives.'”

He continued, “I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic. Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ Oh my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there forever.”

According to court documents, Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from the actor on August 19 after 25 years of marriage. On August 24, Stallone answered the divorce petition in a statement to a magazine “I cherish my family. We are resolving these private matters peacefully and in private.”

The couple looked to have made up just one month later, when the Rocky actor posted a new Instagram picture of him and his wife holding hands. The photo from September 19 was titled “Wonderful.”

The divorce proceedings were formally put on hold on September 23 when an order for abatement was issued in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court, according to court documents acquired by the Palm Beach Post.

Stallone and Flavin have been presenting a united face since getting back together. The pair attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in Los Angeles on October 13 with their two eldest daughters. Later, Sistine posted a humorous TikTok of her parents and sister Sophia wearing the event’s trendy attire.

