  • Syra Yousuf says she was not in the recently cancelled movie “Agar Magar”
Syra Yousuf says she was not in the recently cancelled movie “Agar Magar”

Syra Yousuf says she was not in the cancelled movie “Agar Magar”

Yesterday, rumors spread on the internet that the psychological thriller ‘Agar Magar’, starring ex-spouses Syra Yousuf and Shehroz Sabzwari, had been canceled.

However, the Sinf-e-Ahan star’s management team told ProPakistani and other media outlets today that these rumors are false and she has nothing to do with them.

Her manager, Alizeh Jung, said, “The news about Syra Yousuf being a part of the film Agar Magar is completely false news. The lead actor in that movie was or is Mariam Saleem Nawaz. Syra Yousuf has no part in this movie of any kind.”

According to a press release, the movie’s writer and director, Shafaq Khalid, decided to put it on hold for a number of reasons, including multiple re-shoots, the actors’ changing weights between scenes, the supporting cast leaking the script, distribution delays caused by the pandemic, and a court case between her now-ex-husband and the film’s producer, Fahad Anjum, over the intellectual rights to the movie.

Still, this ex-couple will definitely be in a new movie by director Omar Essa. They had already started working on it before they broke up.

