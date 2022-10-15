Advertisement
Articles
Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been blessed with a daughter today. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the pair since their relationship and, subsequently, marriage gained headlines.

Shahroz and Sadaf are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry.

Along with her sister Zehra, Shahroz Sabzwari earlier shared a sweet photo of Nooreh. Nooreh and Zehra were seen playing together in a sweet video posted by Sadaf Shahroz.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

In the video, Nooreh expresses her love for Zehra and her opinion that she is quite adorable.

In a recent interview with Syra, she revealed that she is happier to see her daughter getting along with her step-sister and she also revealed that Nooreh always wanted siblings because her friends also have siblings and that makes her sad.

Syra said that she doesn’t hold any grudges as she is enjoying seeing her daughter happy with her sister and on the other hand Sadaf also makes her feel welcomed.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lollywoodsparkoffical Lollywoodsparkoffical (@lollywoodsparkofficial_)

Sadaf Kanwal is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has risen to fame and fortune in a short amount of time thanks to her stunning beauty and modeling. Last year, she married Shehroz Sabzwari.

