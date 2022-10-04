Syra Yousuf tries to recreate Musarrat Nazir’s iconic look

Syra has made a new version of Mera Long Gawacha, Musarrat Nazir’s song.

She wore the same bright pink dress and gave the same lovely smile.

Syra Yousuf is a Pakistani actress who is beautiful and famous. She has millions of fans who love her. Syra is known for her beautiful face and perfect smile. People like her because she looks so sweet and innocent. Fans love her in TV shows and commercials.

Advertisement

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s latest holiday collection was made with help from Syra Yousuf. Syra has made a new version of Mera Long Gawacha, Musarrat Nazir’s most well-known song.

The video for the new collection by designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha was made with this song in mind. She wore the same bright pink dress and gave the same lovely smiles. Well, Syra looked gorgeous and nailed the look of gorgeous Musarrat Nazir.

Check out here!

Also Read Syra Yousuf radiates glamour in a latest bridal photoshoot The well-known Pakistani TV actress began her career as a VJ when...