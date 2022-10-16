Tahira Kashyap recalls calling unknown breast cancer patients

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, a breast cancer survivor, has always been outspoken about the difficulties she had on the road to recovery.

Which, according to her, has encouraged hundreds of women to remain positive and courageous in their battle with the disease.

She remembers reaching out to strangers on social media in October and motivating them to persevere in their battle against the disease.

Advertisement

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, a breast cancer survivor, has always been outspoken about the difficulties she had on the road to recovery. Which, according to her, has encouraged hundreds of women to remain positive and courageous in their battle with the disease. She remembers reaching out to strangers on social media during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. And motivating them to persevere in their battle against the disease.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday is celebrated by Tahira Kashyap with a loving note Ayushman Khurrana's birthday is celebrated with a cute gesture Tahira Kashyap, Ayushman's...

“Cancer patients, with whom I had no connection at all, approached me through my friends. There were many who messaged me on social media, and I have spoken to several of them. I have made random calls to people to talk about my journey as well as hear theirs,” she tells us.

Sharing one such incident, she says, “A man once found my phone number somehow and asked if I could call his wife, who was battling breast cancer. When he told me she was about to leave for treatment, I video-called her. I can’t tell you how delighted she was.”

Few people are aware that the actor Sonali Bendre inspired the author-turned-director to persevere through those trying times. “I vividly remember before my health issue happened, I opened the newspaper and saw a picture of Sonali Bendre at the airport. She had that bald look with kohl-lined eyes (during the time she was battling cancer). And I was like, ‘Oh my God. What a woman’. That image just stayed with me. A few months down the line, I was in the same situation. Those pictures of her must have had a subliminal effect on me,” says Khurrana.

Also Read Tahira Kashyap shares an inspiring workout video after cancer Women all over the world have found inspiration in Tahira Kashyap as...

Advertisement

To the women fighting for another chance to live, she says, “Half the battle is won when we begin perceiving ourselves as strong individuals capable of overcoming everything. That’s why it’s necessary to stop seeing ourselves as victims and instead focus on learning and growing in life.”