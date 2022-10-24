Tamar Braxton reveals why fans could see a different side of her

“A new Tamar has arrived in town,” Braxton says in teaser for The Surreal Life.

Braxton will make her reality TV comeback on October 24.

“I think that you’re really going to enjoy this one,” she says of season two.

Advertisement

Tamar Braxton explains exclusively why her fans might see a different side of her: “A new Tamar has arrived in town,” in a teaser for the upcoming season of The Surreal Life.

Tamar Braxton is here in a way you’ve never seen her before.

The singer will enter The Surreal Life house on October 24 to make her reality TV comeback. And you might want to meet Tamar 2.0 before you draw any conclusions about how she would get along with her renowned housemates.

In an exclusive interview, she said, “There is a new Tamar in town, darling.” “Here we are introducing to the world Tamar 2.0 and I think that you’re really going to enjoy this one.”

She thought back on her former self, “On Braxton Family Values and all of those dramatic shows, it was another side of me. It was me being the unsolicited advice sister who always did that. And it was the more emotional executive wife who wanted attention.”

She is “mature, healthy and ready to conquer the world.”

Advertisement

“I’m happy in every sense of the word,”, she declared. “I’m happy in my career. I’m happy with me and my child. I’m happy with my family. I do things that feed my soul and extend that safe, happy place that I fought so hard to be in and nothing can knock me off.”

Tamar returned to focusing on her mental health in 2020 after a brief hospitalization for an unexplained reason.

Since then, the 45-year-old has stepped up as a proponent for therapy and sought to improve her bonds with her family, particularly her relationship with her 9-year-old son Logan, whom she has with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Tamar admitted that although it was difficult to leave her only child while filming, their mother-son bond has only grown in recent months.

“It’s really the biggest and my favorite blessing so far,” she said while discussing parenthood.

“I’m very, very present. I do mom drop offs in the morning…We’re having open conversation. We also have therapy together sometimes and it’s the greatest relationship ever because before, when I wasn’t mentally healthy, I had a very surface relationship. Now I’m able to really get in there and be a mom and be the listening ear and friend that he deserves.”

Advertisement

While Tamar won’t be allowing Logan to watch Mom on The Surreal Life any time soon, she can promise both returning and new fans a wild new season.

Dennis Rodman, a former NBA star, is shown in the previews flirting with Tamar, but she told that he immediately entered the “friend zone.”

How did she get along with the other actors, such as Kim Coles, Stormy Daniels, Frankie Muniz, and August Alsina? All you can do is wait and see.

“I definitely was surprised by a few personalities, but I was more pleasantly surprised than I was disappointed,” Tamar teased. “The people that I really connected with, I’m still really cool with.”

Back-to-back episodes of The Surreal Life premiere on Monday, October 24 at 9 p.m. on VH1.

Also Read Tamar Braxton’s latest pictures go viral on the internet Tamar Braxton is a musician and television personality from the United States....

Advertisement