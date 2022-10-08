Tamasha fame Mareeha Safdar looks ravishing in bold photos

After weeks of drama, Pakistan’s most popular reality show Tamasha came to an end. However, many of the contestants are still making news.
After 43 days in the Tamasha house, Martha Safdar, a finalist on the show, flew to Turkey to spend time with her husband, Ulas Gokcek.
The fashion blogger has been posting some amazing pictures recently that her fans love, and her fascinating Instagram feed keeps them coming back for more.
In some of the photos, the social media star posed for the camera in a revealing dress, and in others, she was seen going for a walk. Martha showed off that she was on vacation in style while she was beaming with joy.
