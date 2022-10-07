Advertisement
  Tamasha finalist Mareeha Safdar sets the internet on fire with her BOLD pictures
Articles
Tamasha finalist Mareeha Safdar sets the internet on fire

  • Tamasha was a Pakistani reality show hosted by Adnan Siddiqui.
  • Finalist Mareeha Safdar is an actress and model.
  • She recently tied the knot with a Turkish man.
There is no doubt that Pakistani television is going through another change, and reality television is currently on the rise. People enjoy watching Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, which has been running for approximately 16 years. The show has a large audience in Pakistan as well, and many people who appeared on it went on to become famous. With our own version of the programme, Tamasha, hosted by Adnan Siddiqui, Pakistan has officially joined the race. Tamasha received favourable reviews and a sizable fan base. Even industry professionals were interested in it, and we met some new folks. Mareeha Safdar, a finalist on the programme, is also a valuable asset to the business.

Tamasha’s Mareeha finished as the show’s runner-up, with Umer Alam taking first place. Mareeha is an actress and model who is wed to a Turkish man. Mareeha Gokcek is her new name after marriage. She was really impressive on the show, doing well in every job and winning over everyone. Mareeha undoubtedly has a large fan base because she was authentic on the show. Here are some stunning photos of the finalist for Tamasha. Take a look below:

 

