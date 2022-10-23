Tamzin Outhwaite on quitting alcohol says: ‘I can look after other people better’

Advertisement
  • Tamzin Outhwaite has given up alcohol at the age of 51.
  • She meditates daily, does yoga and spends time outdoors, eats healthily, and is a proponent of breath work.
  • Tamzin attributes her health transformation in part to her experience with perimenopause.
Tamzin Outhwaite has cheerfully given up drinking.

Tamzin claims that something in her mind has “changed” and, at the age of 51, she has given up alcohol, does yoga and spends time outdoors, meditates daily, eats healthily, and is a proponent of breath work. She feels empowered by it.

“I’ve come to realize I can be a better, fitter, stronger version of myself,” says the EastEnders star who has become a household figure.

“I can look after myself better, which means I can look after other people better. I can push myself to wider limits and come out of my comfort zone – and that ¬realisation is quite empowering.”

Tamzin attributes her health transformation in part to her experience with perimenopause, but a major turning point occurred earlier this year when she filmed the BBC One series Freeze the Fear with ‘ice man’ Wim Hoff.

The celebrity’s recent choice to give up alcohol was not the first time she had done so; she had previously undergone liver cleanses and gone a month without alcohol. This time, however, she hopes to continue for a bit longer.

