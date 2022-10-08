Advertisement
Tania Hussain spends quality time during her trip to Turkey

Articles
Tania Hussain is a new actress and model with a lot of talent on the rise. Tania, who is very pretty, is new to the business. She is just as smart and beautiful as her mom, Natasha Hussain.

In the drama Badshah Begum, Tania Hussain plays the important character Zuleikha, who is married to the very attractive Peer Shahzeb, who is played by the gorgeous Farhan Saeed.

The direction and writing of the drama Badshah Begum seem to let it down. When the teaser for the drama series came out, people had high hopes for it. But the show didn’t live up to what netizens had hoped for.

After becoming famous, Tania Hussain now spends her time off with her friends. She is having a good time on her trip to Turkey. She really deserves this break after her recent dramas, like Parizaad, were so good. She has shared cute times with her friends against the beautiful scenery of Turkey. She is posing in Turkey as if it were a fantasy land. Turkey really is the best place to go on vacation.

