Tati Gabrielle discusses adopting various hairstyles onscreen

Tati Gabrielle is the brand ambassador for Göt2b, a global hairstyling and colour brand.

The actor’s striking silver hair and finger waves were first noticed on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Gabrielle admitted that it took her two years to perfect her hair for the show.

Tati Gabrielle made her television debut as Marienne Bellamy in the third season of the Netflix series You. The actress is renowned for sporting unique hairstyles on screen in addition to her remarkable acting.

The actor opened out to PEOPLE in a conversation on embracing her personal style and encouraging hair representation on television and film through her own experience as the brand ambassador for Göt2B, a company that specializes in hair colour dyes and coloured hair.

“I know that I change my hair and my look all the time, but I didn’t realise that people had taken notice to that,” Gabrielle says on why her partnership with the global hairstyling and colour brand is a “really big honour.”

“Göt2b’s message is to be whoever you want to be. That is very much my motto when it comes to me getting dressed. It’s very much me coming into a new version of myself,” she adds on her style philosophy.

Gabrielle admitted that it would take her a lot of time to style her hair as well as she did on the show. She admitted to the source that it took her two years to perfect her finger waves, but that the time she had to spend juggling her duties in front of and behind the cameras made it ultimately “to be challenging.”

“What could take a hairstylist maybe 20 minutes to do my whole head, it took me an hour [to an] hour and a half. I was having to wake up earlier than everybody else to do my own hair. It was just a lot,” the You star tells PEOPLE. “I went to the point of being like, ‘Okay, this isn’t fair.'”

“I felt like I should say something so that other people later on don’t have to experience this,” she recalls.

Also recalling the time she filmed the movie Uncharted, she had to stand her ground for her natural hair.

“I was in back-and-forth conversations with production about them wanting to dye my hair blonde. I was trying to explain to them, ‘I have black hair. You can’t bleach my head every other week — you will have no hair to film with by the end,'” she shared.

“That’s not taking away from anybody. It’s just taking care of you,” she says, realising that “people-pleasing or trying to be too much of a team player always cost me.”