Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Karan Kundrra’s birthday, see photos

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra go on a cute tea date; Win fans’ hearts
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are one of the most talked about...
Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian actress who appears on Hindi television. She made her acting debut with 2612 and later on appeared Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013.
The birthday of Tejasswi’s actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra was celebrated by both of their families. Both of them wore black to match the event. In photos and videos from the party, Tejasswi can be seen kissing Karan on the cheek while the two of them hug.
Tejasswi wrote, “Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra.”
