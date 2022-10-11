Advertisement
Edition: English
Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Karan Kundrra’s birthday, see photos

Articles
  • Tejasswi is an Indian actress who appears on Hindi television.
  • Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Karan Kundrra’s birthday.
  • Tejasswi wrote happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength.
Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian actress who appears on Hindi television. She made her acting debut with 2612 and later on appeared Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013.

The birthday of Tejasswi’s actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra was celebrated by both of their families. Both of them wore black to match the event. In photos and videos from the party, Tejasswi can be seen kissing Karan on the cheek while the two of them hug.

Tejasswi wrote, “Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only  sunny @kkundrra.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

