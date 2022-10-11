Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Karan Kundrra’s birthday, see photos

Tejasswi is an Indian actress who appears on Hindi television.

Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Karan Kundrra’s birthday.

Tejasswi wrote happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength.

The birthday of Tejasswi’s actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra was celebrated by both of their families. Both of them wore black to match the event. In photos and videos from the party, Tejasswi can be seen kissing Karan on the cheek while the two of them hug.

Tejasswi wrote, “Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra.”

