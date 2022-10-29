Tenoch Huerta to play Namor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released a footage from the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released a brand-new footage from the upcoming sequel, that has been made public ahead of its highly anticipated release.

Fans now get a better look at Tenoch Huerta’s character Namor and his threat to Wakanda in the new clip, which was only made available through the official Everything Always YouTube page.

Namor is also shown to be admiring the majesty of the mighty kingdom.

The new trailer skillfully captures the conflict between Namor and the Wakandans while also hinting at a deeper understanding of his persona as he doubts the kingdom’s choice to open itself to the outside world, as seen in the first movie.

The video also highlights the trio’s stunning performances, with Letitia Wright as Shuri and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda resolutely defying Namor’s subtly oppressive presence.

While the teaser doesn’t offer much background information or extra plot points, it does add to the excitement for the movie as viewers anticipate Namor’s eagerly anticipated entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Instead of having Atlantean roots like his comic book counterpart, this Namor will be the King of Talocan, which has Mesoamerican overtones.

The alterations to Namor’s origin narrative can help the two characters stand apart from one another for general audiences given the success of DC’s Aquaman and its planned sequel.

Following its recent debut, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has so far drawn favorable early responses on social media, with Steve Weintraub applauding the film for its powerful emotional scenes.

The movie intends to respect the memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, who previously portrayed the titular role before his untimely passing. It has the potential to be one of the best entries and most heartbreaking movies in the MCU thus far.

The series’ initial director, Ryan Coogler, is back to helm the next sequel and co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole.

Wright, Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, among others, are returning from the first movie. Additionally, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, who will star in her own Disney+ spinoff series, and Huerta as Namor are being introduced to the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its cinematic debut on November 11 with tickets now available.

View the just released trailer for the eagerly awaited sequel below.

