Thank God advance booking touch ₹1 crore-mark, might exceed

Thank God is predicted to perform rather well at the box office, despite the buzz and scale of the movie being significantly lower than Akshay’s release.

Despite the low number, the film is anticipated to reach double digits in nett revenues on day one, according to trade sources.

The film has crossed 1 crore in advance booking for day one.

Advertisement

Tuesday will see the debut of two Hindi movies during Diwali. Alongside Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, the film Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh is released. Given the holiday rush, Thank God is predicted to perform rather well at the box office, despite the buzz and scale of the movie being significantly lower than Akshay’s release. Despite the low number, the film is anticipated to reach double digits in nett revenues on day one, according to trade sources. The film has crossed 1 crore in advance booking for day one.

Also Read Ajay Devgn redeems Sidharth Malhotra of all sins in Thank God Diwali trailer Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra is prepared for his upcoming release. Since the...

In the movie Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra plays a man who meets CG (Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Chitragupt) after having a near-death experience. To get a second opportunity at life, he must now make amends and confront his vices. In the Indra Kumar comedy, Rakul plays the role of Sidharth’s police wife.

By Monday night, the movie had received advance bookings for seats totaling 1.08 crore rupees, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. By the time advance reservations conclude later on Monday night, it will probably have earned more than 1.25 crore. The amount is low when compared to some of the recent double-digit openings (movies that made at least 10 crore), but trade insiders claim that because of the Goverdhan Pooja holiday in much of the country on the day of release, it will probably make between 10 and 12 crore on day one.

Also Read Ajay Devgn ‘Thank God’ gets banned in Kuwait The movie "Thank God," starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet...

Advertisement

Insiders caution that the amount is optimistic. It depends on a variety of variables, such as how well received the movie is by critics and how well-known it becomes. However, given that Diwali movies have virtually always had stronger opening days than usual, things appear to be going well.

The movie might fall short of Sooryavanshi’s high bar, which it set when it came out for Diwali last year. The Rohit Shetty actioner made $26.5 crore in day one nett receipts in India thanks to its position as the first significant Hindi release following the second wave.