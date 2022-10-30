‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ trailer, gang trip to Hollywood

Peacock has published the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Peacock has published the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, so get your popcorn ready.

The limited eight-episode series will wrap up the tale of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends, which started back in 1999.

The new video, which was unveiled at the same location where the franchise began’s Urbanworld Film Festival, reunites the original cast for one more rough trip that will take Harper to Hollywood.

The first thing the trailer does is emphasize how much the friends have changed since the series’ inception.

For more than 20 years, Harper has been at the heart of drama concerning his literary career and his love life, but he has always been able to make things right and maintain his friendships.

Since 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, which had a Christmas theme, audiences haven’t seen the group together.

Although the group is in the middle of their lives and is constantly evolving, The Final Chapters is marketed as the series’ conclusion.

This time, everyone is excited about the upcoming film adaptation of Harper’s debut book Unfinished Business.

However, there is one issue with that report: Lance (Morris Chestnut). Before the two finally fully reunited in Holiday, the book threatened to damage their friendship in the first movie and sow doubt in their relationship for years to come.

Even though so much has changed since then, it’s unlikely that everyone will enjoy seeing the book—and indirectly, one of Lance’s darkest moments—blown up onto a huge screen.

Harper will have to consider who she was and is today as she meets with Lance and everyone else, as well as whether or not they feel comfortable handing over their dirty laundry to Hollywood.

In a formal statement, series creator Malcolm D. Lee praised the eagerly anticipated end to The Best Man narrative and recalled his original motivations for creating the project.

He initially began the series with the goal of providing much-overdo representation for the Black community in a more everyday situation, concentrating on a group of intelligent and aspirational friends as they investigated the difficulties of friendship and life.

He explained how viewers become emotionally invested in the characters and their interactions, saying:

“Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series.

Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America.

It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

Diggs and Chestnut will be joined by Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Melissa De Sousa, Terrance Howard, Sanaa Lathan, and Nia Long in the star-studded main cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Lee will co-showrun the limited series with Dayna Lynne North, the author of Insecure, and he will also direct four of the eight episodes. Robert Townsend, Stacey Muhammad, and Charles Stone III.

On December 22, Peacock will air the first of The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ eight episodes.

View the trailer down below:

