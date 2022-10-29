The biographical film “Spinning Gold” will be released in March

‘Spinning Gold’ is a biopic about record label founder Neil Bogart.

The film, written, produced, and directed by the younger Bogart

The movie will be released in theatres on March 31.

‘Spinning Gold’, a biopic about record label founder Neil Bogart, who founded Casablanca Records and was responsible for the success of many legendary musicians including KISS, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Isley Brothers, and Village People, has finally been given a release date after years in development hell.

The movie will be released in theatres on March 31 of the following year, according to sources.

The disco music craze of the 1970s was led by Neil Bogart. Initiating the emergence of bubblegum pop music at Buddah Records, Bogart eventually established his own Casablanca Records label, which nurtured some of the biggest singers of the disco period and saw to their ascent to iconic status.

Unfortunately, its reign was brief, lasting only six years, as a result of the decadence that pervaded the label’s day-to-day operations. With his hands bound, Bogart watched as his aristocratic Casablanca was overthrown by the excesses of casual s*x and drug abuse (the label was later acquired by PolyGram).

Bogart tried to rewind time in the 1980s by working with Boardwalk Records to support the new-wave movement that swiftly supplanted the disco period, but it was too late as he tragically passed away from cancer and lymphoma two years later, in 1982, at the age of 39.

The growth and demise of Casablanca Records have been chronicled in numerous print works, but Spinning Gold will be the first film to do so.

It has been a long-running project that was initially envisaged in the 1990s, but progress has been hampered by numerous draught changes, recasting, and a search for the ideal director.

When the project was reevaluated in 2011, Justin Timberlake was chosen to portray Bogart, and subsequently Spike Lee was announced as the film’s director in 2013.

However, both actors left the project as a result of more delays caused by other circumstances. Bogart’s son, Timothy Scott Bogart, persevered in finishing the project in spite of all the challenges he faced.

The film, written, produced, and directed by the younger Bogart, stars an ensemble cast, many of today’s most prominent artists playing historical music figures who served as inspiration for their own works.

Jeremy Jordan, a Tony Award contender, will play Bogart, and Casey Likes, a rookie, will play Kiss co-lead Gene Simmons. Along with Sebastian Maniscalco, Kenan Thompson, Jason Isaacs, Richard Dreyfuss, Lyndsy Fonseca, and Chris Redd also star.

Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$, Tayla Parx, Ledisi, and Wiz Khalifa are all musicians who are part of the cast.

Spinning Gold will be released and distributed by Hero Partners, Howling Wolf Films, and Universal Pictures. Kevin Weaver, the head of Atlantic Records, Evan “Kidd” Bogart, and Harvey Mason, Jr. served as executive producers on the movie.

Jessica Martins, Laurence Mark, Gary A. Randall, Chris Torto, Bradley Bogart, and David Haring are among the producers.

“Spinning Gold is a film that needs to be viewed on a huge screen, allowing an audience to get caught up in the music and the spectacle,” producer Mark said. “Spinning Gold is a film that deserves to be seen on a big screen allowing an audience to get caught up in the music and the spectacle.”

On March 21, 2023, Spinning Gold will be shown at theatres close to you. Observe the exclusive biographical clip down below;

