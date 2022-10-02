‘The Crown Kate Middleton once played Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’ 

Advertisement
Kate Middleton once played Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?

  • Meg Bellamy is set to play Kate Middleton in season six of The Crown.
  • But a throwback picture has emerged of the actress playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda.
  • She can be seen donning a military uniform with a large leather belt and riding crop.
Meg Bellamy is set to play Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales. In the upcoming season six of Netflix’s The Crown. However, the actress has previously made headlines for playing the much less glamorous role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda.

Fans are shocked after a throwback photo of Meg went viral on the internet. The 19-year-old actress is seen in the photo wearing a military-style uniform with a large leather belt and a signature riding crop in hand.

Meanwhile, Meg’s former teacher Claire Louise Rosser told the Sunday Mirror that she was “ridiculously humble” and “very similar” to Middleton.

“Meg is similar in that she is ridiculously humble. She was a popular student who had to be persuaded to come forward. “She wasn’t a drama queen or a loudmouth – she was quite reserved, she had excellent attendance, was always on time, and would do whatever was asked,” she added.

Meg will play the Princess of Wales in the final season of The Crown, marking the first appearance of Prince William’s now-wife in the contentious Netflix series.

