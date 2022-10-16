Advertisement
'The Crown' keeps the private conversation between Queen & PM

  • Sir John Major has called the Netflix series ‘damaging and malicious fiction’.
  • Former Prime Minister says his conversations with the Queen are ‘fiction, pure and simple’.
  •  Fifth season of show will damage the reputation of Charles as King of Britain.
‘The Crown’ is considered as dangerous by the former British Prime Minister as he criticizes the Netflix series.

The former prime minister from 1990 to 1997, Sir John Major, has criticized the Netflix series as  ‘damaging and malicious fiction’ and labelled it ‘a barrel-load of nonsense.’

This is in response to rumours that the fifth season of the show will harm Charles’ standing as the King of Britain.

Later, Sir John clarifies that his interactions with the Queen on the programme are “fiction, pure and simple”.

“Sir John has not cooperated – in any way – with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series.

“Discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so,” the spokesperson said.

On November 9, The Crown will be available to watch on Netflix.

End of Article


