‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 explores decision of June

The Handmaid’s Tale featurette analyses Episode 8, “Motherland”.

On this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence approaches June and makes her a tempting offer while discussing his New Bethlehem plans in greater detail.

Also receiving critical new knowledge are June and Luke. Serena is currently incarcerated and fervently seeking Noah’s return. A brand-new supplemental insider’s view film analyses Episode 8, “Motherland.”

In the first moments of the featurette, Canadians harass June (Elisabeth Moss), Luke (O-T Fagbenle), and Moira (Samira Wiley) while voicing their anti-refugee sentiments.

Luke and June are stepping into high survival mode as the rioting in Toronto intensifies. Moss elaborates on this, pointing out that June exploits motherhood and her children as a motivating survival element.

Getting Hannah (Jordana Blake) back has been a major plotline for the entire series when it comes to June’s kids.

In this episode, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) uses the allure of New Bethlehem to rekindle June and Luke’s mission. Lawrence wants to reunite those who fled Gilead with their homeland through this.

They would reside in a brand-new community this time, where they would have unrestricted amnesty.

Lawrence can return Hannah to June and Luke if she agrees. Bruce Miller, the show’s creator and executive producer, discusses how the group approached New Bethlehem with realism.

Whitford and executive producer Yahlin Chang talk about the goal of New Bethlehem and why having June be the figurative first domino would be a big step in the right direction.

Finally, the clip briefly discusses Serena’s (Yvonne Strahovski) most recent situation. In-universe, a month has elapsed since the previous episode’s events.

Noah is being fostered by the Wheelers while Serena is being held in custody. Chang observes that Serena is becoming completely aware of her status as a handmaid in this episode.

Since the Wheelers were first presented, there have been warning signs, but Serena has refused to acknowledge them.

Miller briefly discusses Serena’s choice between “independence and slavery,” referring to Lawrence’s announcement that Serena is permitted to return to the Wheelers—but only to care for Noah.

Strahovski ends by stating that she lacks allies. Serena is almost utterly at a lost in the episode, despite June giving some advise.

The Handmaid’s Tale is an adaptation of the same-named novel by Margaret Atwood. Along with Moss, Chang, Eric Tuchman, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd, Miller executive produces the show.

Produced by MGM Television. Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Genevieve Angelson, Sam Jaeger, and Amanda Brugel are additional Season 5 cast members.

Only on Hulu, the penultimate episode of Season 5 will air on Wednesday, November 2. Currently available for streaming are episodes 1 through 8.

