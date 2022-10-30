Advertisement
The humiliation of King Charles by his own son Prince Harry?

The humiliation of King Charles by his own son Prince Harry?

Articles
The humiliation of King Charles by his own son Prince Harry?

King Charles & Prince Harry

  • The Duke of Sussex is rumoured to want to shame his own father, King Charles.
  • He will do this by telling the truth about his decision, just like Meghan Markle did.
  • Spare, Harry’s memoir, is “make or break.”
King Charles III seems to be in trouble because his own son, Prince Harry, doesn’t seem to be following the new king’s orders.

The Duke of Sussex is rumoured to want to shame his own father, King Charles, and will surprise the royal family in his memoir. He will do this by telling the truth about his decision, just like Meghan Markle did.

Spare, Harry’s memoir, is “make or break.”

Speaking to the media, he added: “I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won’t be pretty.”

Angela Levin, a royal biographer. “If Harry hated being ‘the spare,’ would he have wanted to be heir to the throne? My guess is no! He should be grateful . Stop treating his hard-working family with contempt and feel lucky he can get on with his own life. ”

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, says that Charles is “absolutely devastated” by “what has happened” with Prince Harry and is “hopeful” that they can get back together.

Also Read

Princess Beatrice hates cutting ribbons and avoids King Charles
Princess Beatrice hates cutting ribbons and avoids King Charles

King Charles III now has five Counsellors of State. They are Queen...

The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown told Fox News that the King is heartbroken about how his relationship with the Duke of Sussex, 38, has changed since his son married Meghan Markle in 2018.

 

 

