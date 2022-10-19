The Insta Show: Is Mathira appearing next in Fifty Shades of Grey?

In an unparalleled episode of “The Insta Show”, the most sensational artist Mathira interviewed herself and spilled beans regarding Fifty Shades of Grey in the show.

The teaser of the upcoming episode took the breaths away of the viewers as Mathira discusses with herself the movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

In a rather unusual and unique concept in which the program host has decided to host herself on the show, viewers have been left wondering how the show will be and the teaser has taken it by storm.

The teasing video revealed that Mathira questioned herself will she act in Fifty Shades of Grey if it is produced in Pakistan. Mathira while replying inquired who will be her co-star in the movie.

“Who is capable of doing this much action”, she asked.

The host while interviewing herself was left splitting her sides with the thrill and fun that was spilled during the show.

The one-of-a-kind show on BOL Entertainment has been winning the hearts of the viewers with its quirky and fun-filled content and the star of the Mathira adds magic to the screens.

