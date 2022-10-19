Advertisement
The Insta Show: Mathira discusses Khudaai, Judaai, Aur…..??

  • Mathira interviewed herself  in The Insta Show and the teaser took the breaths away
  • This is a rather unusual and unique concept in which the program host has decided to host herself
  • The teaser of the show revealed that Mathira will be discussing three things happening the most in Pakistan
In an unparalleled episode of “The Insta Show”, the most sensational artist Mathira interviewed herself and the teaser took the breaths away of the viewers.

This is a rather unusual and unique concept in which the program host has decided to host herself on the show. Viewers have been left wondering how the show will be and the teaser has taken it by storm.

The teaser of the show revealed that Mathira will be discussing three things happening the most in Pakistan – Khudai, Judaai Aur….?

The host while interviewing herself was left splitting her sides with the thrill and fun that was spilled during the show.

Mathira also asked Mathira regarding the product to which she was made ambassador, to which the guest Mathira replied that she was approached and the news made space in Al Jazeera too.

The one-of-a-kind show that is being on-aired on BOL Entertainment regularly has been considered the most popular shows in the industry.

The show has a huge viewership and a very high calibre that captivates the fans and viewers with its magic.

