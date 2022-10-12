Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • The Insta Show: Mathira & Mustafa Chaudhry outdo Tabish Hashmi’s show
The Insta Show: Mathira & Mustafa Chaudhry outdo Tabish Hashmi’s show

The Insta Show: Mathira & Mustafa Chaudhry outdo Tabish Hashmi’s show

Articles
Advertisement
The Insta Show: Mathira & Mustafa Chaudhry outdo Tabish Hashmi’s show

Comedian Mustafa Chaudhry appeared on Mathira’s show.

Advertisement

Treat for the eyes, famous comedian and versatile artist Mustafa Chaudhry appeared on ‘The Insta Show’ hosted by none other than the most fun-loving and lively star Mathira on BOL Entertainment and the duo left the audience bewitched.

Before kicking off the show, Mathira tosses a hint to the viewers that the show is going to be the most rib-tickling and funniest episode that will amuse the fans like never before.

 

Mustafa stepped into the show in his usual quirky hairstyle and the most casual way for which he is admired of.

Advertisement

Mathira said Mustafa promptly agreed to come on the show when invited. She also appreciated his hairstyle which she revealed was made in a car.

The duo carried the show in such a captivating style that it smashed all the records including that hosted by the famous comedian Tabish Hashmi.

 

Mathira and Mustafa are well known for their casual and outspoken personalities and the fans always enjoy their dauntless style of performance. Both the stars spilled their magic during ‘The Insta Show’ and the fans kept clinging to their screens till the end.

One of the most watched and loved show, ‘The Insta Show’, threw an extraordinary episode for the viewers filled with fun and joy.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mathira to host her funniest show with comedian Mustafa Chaudhry
Mathira to host her funniest show with comedian Mustafa Chaudhry

Renowned comedian Mustafa Chaudhry is set to appear on ‘The Insta Show’...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rekha looks stunning in a white saree at a film event
Rekha looks stunning in a white saree at a film event
Kylie Jenner unveils son's name and face in new photo
Kylie Jenner unveils son's name and face in new photo
Sapthami makes her Bollywood debut in Kannada film
Sapthami makes her Bollywood debut in Kannada film
Jeremy Renner says broken bones from snowplow accident will heal and strengthen
Jeremy Renner says broken bones from snowplow accident will heal and strengthen
Everything you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III
Everything you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III
Salman Khan told Kartik Aaryan after he gave great flicks
Salman Khan told Kartik Aaryan after he gave great flicks
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story