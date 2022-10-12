Treat for the eyes, famous comedian and versatile artist Mustafa Chaudhry appeared on ‘The Insta Show’ hosted by none other than the most fun-loving and lively star Mathira on BOL Entertainment and the duo left the audience bewitched.

Before kicking off the show, Mathira tosses a hint to the viewers that the show is going to be the most rib-tickling and funniest episode that will amuse the fans like never before.

Mustafa stepped into the show in his usual quirky hairstyle and the most casual way for which he is admired of.

Mathira said Mustafa promptly agreed to come on the show when invited. She also appreciated his hairstyle which she revealed was made in a car.

The duo carried the show in such a captivating style that it smashed all the records including that hosted by the famous comedian Tabish Hashmi.

Mathira and Mustafa are well known for their casual and outspoken personalities and the fans always enjoy their dauntless style of performance. Both the stars spilled their magic during ‘The Insta Show’ and the fans kept clinging to their screens till the end.

One of the most watched and loved show, ‘The Insta Show’, threw an extraordinary episode for the viewers filled with fun and joy.

