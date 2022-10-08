Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs’ Most Recent Episode

The Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs’ Most Recent Episode

Articles
Advertisement
The Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs’ Most Recent Episode

The Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs’ Most Recent Episode

Advertisement
  • Zoya aka Ushna Shah’s ketchup romance with Basit aka Feroze Khan has set the internet on fire.
  • Real love story came out of that ketchup which Zoya did not eat.
  • Internet had no chill after the viral scene emerged and memes started pouring out.
Advertisement

Pakistanis know how to make dramas, play cricket, and rule the meme world. Our drama creators also never miss an opportunity to provide content for additional memes to our memers. On our list, we have gems like Shiza Fiza and Danish speaking our flatlining. Habs is the latest to join the party, with Zoya’s ketchup trending on social media.

Yes, Zoya is upset, and we know she didn’t even eat any ketchup with her pizza.

The real love story came out of that ketchup that Zoya did not eat, rather than the leading lady Ayesha aka Ushna Shah or the leading man Basit aka Feroze Khan. Here is the viral scene that has sparked outrage on the internet:

Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs Latest Episode

After the ketchup romance became public, memes began to flood the internet, with Ketchup actually trending at the top of Twitter. People seem to prefer Zoya’s ketchup romance to Ayesha and Basit’s confused one. The internet’s take on ketchup is as follows:

Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs Latest Episode

Advertisement

Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs Latest Episode

Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs Latest Episode

Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs Latest Episode

Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs Latest Episode

Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs Latest Episode

 

Advertisement

Also Read

When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes
When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes

Ushna Shah is an attractive and brilliant Pakistani television actress who has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dharmendra celebrates Lohri with Bobby Deol and grandsons
Dharmendra celebrates Lohri with Bobby Deol and grandsons
Sarwat Gilani's latest bold Pictures goes viral
Sarwat Gilani's latest bold Pictures goes viral
YouTubers, Tik-Tokers entry banned in Parliament House
YouTubers, Tik-Tokers entry banned in Parliament House
Prince Harry chastised for making 'ludicrous' claims about Royal Family
Prince Harry chastised for making 'ludicrous' claims about Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan to have a third child this year: prediction
Prince Harry and Meghan to have a third child this year: prediction
Airline takes a sly dig at Prince Harry, after Meghan's first-class flight claims
Airline takes a sly dig at Prince Harry, after Meghan's first-class flight claims
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story