‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ bags another achievement in record-breaking triumph

The Legend of Maula Jatt has collected £984,684 so far – IMDb

The film was released in theaters on October 13, 2022.

It stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Faris Shafi, and Gohar Rasheed.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has once again captivated fans and unlocked another achievement. The film dominated international film with its roaring triumph.

Based on an updated report, The Legend of Maula Jatt has grossed a significant amount in the United Kingdom, with £42,296 on day 17, which is a daily record, and £984,684 to date.

On the other hand, lifetime collections have risen to about £977,411 in recent years.

The sum of $4.22 million also emerges from a comprehensive review of the foreign gross data.

The breakdown also includes $1.42 million in North America, $1.1 million in the United Kingdom, $1.09 million in the Gulf, and $326k in Australia.

This announcement comes just weeks after it was reported that an additional 100+ screens had been installed “due to overwhelming audience demand.”

Since its release on Oct 13, The Legend of Maula Jatt has been a big hit and has been gathering one achievement after another, and stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Faris Shafi, and Gohar Rasheed.

