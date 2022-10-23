Advertisement
  The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes first Pakistani film to mark 100 crore at Box Office
Articles
The Legend of Maula Jatt is a smash hit when it comes out, both in Pakistan and in other countries. A historic moment for Pakistani Cinema as the film joins the 100 Crore Club at the Box Office.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the cinematic masterpiece Pakistani cinema truly deserved for its rebirth.

The Legend of Maula Jatt was shown on more than 500 screens in 25 countries around the world. This was the most and widest release of any Pakistani film to date. The people who made it also say that it is the most successful Punjabi film ever.

Director Bilal Lashari said about how well the movie did in the U.S., “I’m completely blown away by how much audiences and critics all over the world love the movie. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has helped put Pakistani movies on the map around the world, and that it continues to win over audiences everywhere.

CEO of Mandviwalla Entertainment Nadeem Mandviwalla said, “Considering that the three biggest cinema chains, which make up more than 50 percent of cinemas in the country, have not supported the most expensive film of Pakistan, the Box Office Gross every day is astronomical and has never been seen before in the history of Pakistan industry.” In my 42 years, I have never seen a movie do as well as this one.

The Legend of Maula Jatt cast wowed the audience in Lahore
The Legend of Maula Jatt cast wowed the audience in Lahore

The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Hamza Ali Abbasi and Faris Shafi...

